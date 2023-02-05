INDIA

Threatened by lover, UP man ends life by suicide

A 24-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Mohanlalganj, on the outskirts of Lucknow.

A suicide note was recovered from deceased Dilip’s pocket stated that his lover was threatening to file a rape case against him if he did not marry her.

Police said the victim, Dilip Kumar of Parwar Paschim, had an affair with a woman but was getting married to another woman.

According to reports, Dilip left his house for some work in Telibagh on Saturday but did not return.

Later, his body was found hanging from a tree near a canal in Uttragaon village of Mohanlalganj.

The police recovered a mobile phone and a suicide note from the spot and informed his family about the incident.

The family said that Dilip’s engagement ceremony was held last week and ’tilak’ was scheduled for February 20.

Additional DCP, south zone, Manisha Singh said, “It surfaced during investigation that Dilip was in a relationship with a woman, but finalised marriage with another woman. His lover started threatening him that she would charge him with rape if he did not marry her.”

The ADCP said the family was yet to file a complaint.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem examination report,” she said.

