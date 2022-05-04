WORLD

Threats against leftist candidate taken ‘seriously’: Colombian Prez

NewsWire
0
2

Colombian President Ivan Duque has condemned alleged death threats made by a criminal group against leftist presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, saying his administration takes such threats “seriously.”

“I strongly reject all threats and, in fact, we have been concerned to strengthen the security of all candidates,” Duque said on Tuesday in an interview with a local radio station.

“Also, fortunately … there has been no information from the intelligence agencies validating that this situation is taking place,” he added.

Petro’s campaign team on Monday denounced the criminal ring “La Cordillera,” which is comprised of paramilitaries, for planning an attack against the candidate in central-west Colombia’s so-called Coffee Triangle, forcing the candidate to cancel campaigning there.

Petro’s security team had “received first-hand information from sources in the area” that La Cordillera was planning to assassinate the candidate, his campaign team said.

Colombian Interior Minister Daniel Palacios on Monday said the authorities were not aware of any threats against Petro, the candidate of the leftist Historic Pact for Colombia coalition, Xinhua news agency reported.

“After consulting with military forces and intelligence agencies, no plan has been revealed at this time,” Palacios added.

Petro leads the polls, trailed by the conservative candidate Federico Gutierrez, according to the latest surveys.

Colombia will hold presidential elections on May 29 to elect a successor to Duque, whose term ends in August.

20220504-135606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PPP appears reluctant to join new Pakistan cabinet

    Israel extends travel restrictions

    Blinken to convene virtual Covid Ministerial on Nov 10

    Guterres calls for urgent action for humanitarian response in Afghanistan