INDIA

‘Threats’ to DyCM’s wife – Mumbai Police nab absconder bookie

NewsWire
0
0

In a big catch, the Mumbai Police have tracked and arrested a bookie from Ahmedabad – absconding for over five years – in connection with the case pertaining to threats, blackmail and bribe offer to the state Deputy Chief Minister’s wife, a top official said here on Monday.

The accused is Anil Jaisinghani whose daughter and fashionista Aniksha was arrested last week after a complaint lodged by the banker-singer Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“We put him under tech-intel surveillance for the past five days, but he was constantly on the move in different towns of Gujarat. Finally we tracked him to Kalol in Gujarat. He was caught just before midnight and brought to Mumbai. The accused has at least 15 cases registered against him and he will be handed over to the Malabar Hill Police today,” said a top officer.

Last week, Amruta created a sensation when she lodged a police complaint accusing attempts by the Jaisinghani father-daughter to frame her, threaten, blackmail and bribe her Rs one crore, after which Fadnavis – who holds the home portfolio — ordered a probe.

20230320-140402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar petitions to confer coriander a national herb

    India logs 41,831 new Covid cases, 541 deaths in a day

    Neeru Bajwa to play a pregnant woman in comedy drama ‘Beautiful...

    UPTET paper leak mastermind arrested in Lucknow