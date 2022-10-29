Three abandoned children, including two boys and a girl, were reunited with their families with the help of Delhi Police.

A senior officer said that on Friday, the police were on patrol duty at Lahori Gate when they spotted three children near Naya Bazar. When asked, the children disclosed their names and the area they lived in.

“The information about the abandoned children was passed to the senior officers. A team was formed to trace the parents of the children. The police examined CCTV footages and circulated the photos of the children on social media to trace their families,” the police said.

Manual search was also made at all the nearby areas while shopkeepers, street vendors, passers-by were asked about the children.

Finally the shanties of the girl was traced in Meena Bazar.

“After the mother of the missing girl met her, the grandmother of the other two boys also reached there and identified them,” the police said.

The children were safely handed over to their families after proper verification under Operation Milap.

20221029-225602