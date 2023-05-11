INDIA

Three accused in TSPSC paper leak case get bail

NewsWire
0
0

A city court on Thursday granted conditional bail to three accused in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case.

Nampally criminal court granted bail to Renuka, Ramesh and Prashanth Reddy on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

The court directed them to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for three days in a week. The court also asked police to seize their passports.

They have been asked to appear before SIT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for three months.

Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail petition of Renuka. She had sought bail on the ground that she has to look after a child and also on health grounds.

Renuka is accused number three in the case. She was a friend of P. Praveen Kumar, prime accused in the case who was working as an Assistant Section Officer at TSPSC.

A former teacher, Renuka had purchased the question paper from Praveen for her brother Rajeshwar Nayak, who had appeared in the Assistant Engineer exam. She, along with her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, had also allegedly sold the question papers to other candidates through Ketavath Srinivas, a police constable.

The SIT on Tuesday arrested six more persons in the case, taking the number of arrests in the case to 27.

The TSPSC scam came to light on March 13 following a complaint by a youth. The police initially arrested nine accused, including Praveen Kumar and Rajashekar Reddy, a network admin at TSPSC.

They had allegedly stolen question papers of some exams from a computer in a confidential section of the Commission and sold it to other accused.

20230511-105003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Family that lost 8 to Covid, recounts a year of pain

    No lessons learnt, Delhi continues to report fire incidents

    Use local traditions to help vaccination drive: Modi

    Bombay HC notice to 2 BJP MLAs in disqualification case