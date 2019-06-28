Three armed men flee with Rs one lakh cash in south Delhi

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Three armed men allegedly looted a chemist shop and fled with around Rs one lakh at Sarai Jullena village of south Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said they received a PCR call around 5 a.m. informing them about the incident at Sanjeevni Chemist shop.

“The accused chose the early morning time to strike as the shop, which is open round-the-clock, is located away from the main thoroughfare of the locality. The three suspects barged into the shop and took away the cash amounting to nearly Rs one lakh. They also took away two mobile phones and fled on a motorcycle,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East).

A CCTV clip showed one person was wearing helmet and the other two had covered their faces. The robbers can be seen pointing guns at the cashier and fleeing with the money.

“A case of robbery under section 392 of IPC has been registered. Police teams have been formed to nab the culprits,” said Biswal.

— IANS

