INDIA

Three army personnel injured in mine blast near LoC

NewsWire
0
0

Three Indian Army personnel, including a major, were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district on Friday, police said.

“During a routine patrol along the LoC in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district there was a landmine explosion in which three army personnel were injured. They have been shifted to command hospital in Udhampur and are being treated now.

“The explosion occurred at around 2.30 p.m. after the soldiers accidentally stepped on a landmine,”a police source said, identifying the injured as Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir, and Havaldar Hukum.

All the injured personnel have sustained multiple injuries, the sources added.

20220429-172002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI approval for oral pill to treat anemia

    Bihar youth accuses Lalu’s brother-in-law of forcibly taking back money

    Delhi reports 50 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

    Telangana urges Centre to undertake caste census of BCs