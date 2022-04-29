Three Indian Army personnel, including a major, were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district on Friday, police said.

“During a routine patrol along the LoC in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district there was a landmine explosion in which three army personnel were injured. They have been shifted to command hospital in Udhampur and are being treated now.

“The explosion occurred at around 2.30 p.m. after the soldiers accidentally stepped on a landmine,”a police source said, identifying the injured as Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir, and Havaldar Hukum.

All the injured personnel have sustained multiple injuries, the sources added.

