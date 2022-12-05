Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai arrested three people for concealing gold in specially designed undergarments.

According to information, the incident took place on the intervening night of December 2 and 3.

“Three passengers were placed under arrest for carrying 1,872 grams gold dust concealed in specially designed undergarments whereas 2,840 grams was recovered during rummaging the flight’s toilet,” a Customs official said.

The gold was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act.

The accused have been remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

