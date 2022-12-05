INDIA

Three arrested at Mumbai airport for concealing gold in undergarments

NewsWire
0
0

Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai arrested three people for concealing gold in specially designed undergarments.

According to information, the incident took place on the intervening night of December 2 and 3.

“Three passengers were placed under arrest for carrying 1,872 grams gold dust concealed in specially designed undergarments whereas 2,840 grams was recovered during rummaging the flight’s toilet,” a Customs official said.

The gold was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act.

The accused have been remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

20221205-104402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Retired IAS officer duped of Rs 2 lakh over home delivery...

    Citing CCMB study, Andhra rules out N440K role in current Covid...

    Achinta Sheuli’s calmness and passion set for display at Commonwealth Games

    Disha formed WhatsApp group, shared ‘toolkit’ with Greta: Police (2nd Ld)