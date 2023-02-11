INDIA

Three arrested for carrying ‘fake’ RBI documents at Delhi Airport

NewsWire
0
0

Three passengers have been arrested for carrying “fake” RBI documents at Delhi Airport, an official said on Saturday.

“During security check at domestic terminal of the IGI airport at 6.20 p.m. on Friday, some suspicious images were noticed in a hand bag and during physical check, fake RBI documents embossed with the Indian state emblem of the Lion capital of Asoka, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo and bond papers valued at Rs 88,000 crore,” the official added.

Rahul along with two co-passengers Abdul Irfan and Arpudharaj were supposed to travel to Chennai by another flight, said the official.

When questioned, the passangers also offered the CISF official a bribe of Rs three lakh to let them go along with the detected documents.

“Assistant Sub Inspector Hari Kishan rejected the offer, apprehended the erring passengers and immediately informed the matter to the senior officers of CISF,” said the official.

Later, the matter was informed to Income tax officials, who reached at the location and after inquiry, they were handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation, the official added.

20230211-171004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Soldier killed in accidental firing in Jammu

    Markets at new highs may lead to increased volatility

    Fastest growth rate in India, Congress shedding crocodile tears, says BJP

    Nair arranged video call with Kejriwal, occupied govt bunglow & threatened...