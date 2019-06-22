Three arrested for duping people

Noida, June 25 (IANS) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested three men for allegedly duping people with a false profit making investment scheme.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Bablu Yadav, Rohit Chauhan and Jeevan Singh, who allegedly lured people to invest Rs 60,000 each in the scheme and promising them double the returns.

“We had started getting complaint about the ‘Bike For You’ company located in Noida sector 63 following which these three people have been arrested for making false promise,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The accused allegedly made crores of rupees via this ponzi scheme, the police said, adding that they are waiting for more complaints.

A SUV and eight motorcycle have been recovered from their office.

—IANS

adv/rs