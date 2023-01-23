INDIA

Three arrested for gruesome murder of a man in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Hyderabad police on Monday arrested three persons for the brutal killing of a man, who was hacked to death in broad daylight in the city a day ago.

Task Force personnel arrested Akash, Tillu and Sonu who murdered Sainath, a resident of Esamia Bazar, on the Jiyaguda bypass road near Puranapul under Kulsumpura police station limits.

On Monday, the police said that the accused and the 32-year-old deceased were friends.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were drunk and a fight led to the gruesome killing. Police were conducting further investigation to know the exact reason for the murder.

The assailants armed with machetes and sickles chased the victim and attacked him.

The brutal killing was filmed by some passersby on their mobile phones. The video went viral on social media.

The victim is seen lying on the ground with the assailants indiscriminately attacking him.

Traffic moving on the side of the road where the crime took place did not stop but motorists on the opposite side slowed down and captured the incident on their mobile phones.

After killing the victim, the assailants escaped by jumping into the adjacent Musi river.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and the victim was identified on the basis of his Aadhaar Card.

20230123-154003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Whether Centre used Pegasus or not, can’t be put on affidavit:...

    Two held for stealing tractor-trolleys in Gurugram

    Microsoft announces 2 startup initiatives in India

    Andhra to boost tertiary healthcare with 16 health hubs