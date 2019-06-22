Three arrested for supplying arms and ammunition

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) With the arrest of three suspects, Delhi police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state network of illegal arms and ammunition suppliers.

The police identified the three as Khilafat Ali (56), Furkan (49), both hailing from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Khalid (28), a resident of UP’s Hapur. Nineteen semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore and two revolvers with 15 spare magazines were recovered from the accused.

“We have launched a special drive to nab illegal arms suppliers following several cases where these weapons were used in the capital and the NCR,” said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell. He said these weapons are smuggled from Sendhwa, Khargone, Dhar and Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh and Munger in Bihar.

Police said of the three suspects, Khilafat is the kingpin. “We received inputs about them after which manual surveillance was mounted,” said Kushwah. “After two months of hard word, information was received about Khilafat and Furkan’s next consignment. A trap was laid near Murga Mandi, Gazipur and they were arrested”, said Kushwah.

The suspects received pistols and revolvers from a resident of Sendhwa, police said, adding Khilafat and Furkan have revealed that their contact person was engaged in manufacturing illegal weapons and supplied them in Delhi-NCR and the adjoining states.

“The two suspects have been in the business for the last two decades. Their interrogation has revealed that they bought pistols for Rs 10 thousand apiece from MP suppliers and sold them to gangsters/criminals in Delhi NCR for Rs 20-25 thousand per pistol,” said Kushwah.

“It is learnt that these suppliers have joined hands with transporters and truck drivers to sneak in firearms,” said the DCP.

–IANS

adv/prs