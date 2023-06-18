Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in an operation supported by the Bihar Police and central agencies cracked the Moga jeweller’s killing case with the arrest of three persons from Patna and one from Maharashtra’s Nanded, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

As per the information, five people had shot dead a jewellery shop owner Parminder Singh and looted gold ornaments from his shop ‘Asia Jewellers’ at gunpoint in Moga on June 12.

The assailants had also snatched and took away the licensed revolver of the deceased before fleeing from the spot.

DGP Yadav said three accused identified as Rajwinder Singh of Moga, Rajvir Singh of Bihar and Varun Jazzi of Jalandhar have been arrested from Patna in Bihar, while the fourth accused identified as Gurpreet Singh of Amritsar has been arrested from Nanded.

The police teams have also recovered the two pistols, comprising one .315 bore (country-made) and one .32 bore along with cartridges, used to commit the crime, he said, while adding the licensed .32 bore revolver belonging to the deceased has also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The DGP said preliminary investigations revealed that all accused persons are history-sheeters and criminal cases pertaining to dacoity, theft, Arms Act, NDPS Act, etc., have been registered against them in Punjab and Bihar.

The accused Rajvir had earlier fled from the police custody during court appearance in Jalandhar and was absconding since, he added.

He said the police have also pinned down the fifth accused, Golu of Patna, and several teams are on manhunt to nab him.

