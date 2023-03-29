The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three men, including two Nigerian nationals, and recovered party drugs, including 51 grams of cocaine, 92 grams of MDMA, 157 grams heroin and 88 pills of ecstasy, valued at crores of rupees, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Baljeet, 29, a resident of Chattarpur, Beneth Chukwuudi alias Michael, 43, a resident of Mehrauli and Daniel Chukwujekwu, 31, a resident of Maidan Garhi in south Delhi.

The official said that Michael came to India in 2011 and had been residing illegally since then.

“Michael used to recruit only Nigerian nationals who were in dire need of money for delivery of his drugs. He used to procure drugs from a Nigerian national named Max who has gone back to Nigeria now and was managing supply from Nigeria over phone,” said the official.

According to police, information was received about Baljeet, who is involved in trafficking of narcotic substances after procuring them from Nigerians, getting a huge consignment of party drugs.

“A trap was laid near Baljeet’s house. A Nigerian national, later identified as Chukwujekwu, came on a Scooty and delivered a packet containing drugs to Baljeet. Both the accused were apprehended and 51 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of MDMA and 60 tablets of Ecstasy were recovered from the packet,” Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

On interrogation, Chukwujekwu disclosed that Michael had given him the contraband.

“Consequently, a raid was conducted in Mehrauli and Michael was apprehended and from his possession, 157 grams of heroin, 57 grams of MDMA, and 28 pills of Ecstasy were recovered,” the Special CP said.

Chukwujekwu also told police that he was roped in the business of drug dealing by Michael who paid him Rs 500 for delivery of drugs per gram.

“Baljeet was also interrogated and he told that around two years ago, he came in contact with Michael. Chukwujekwu sold the drugs to Baljeet after Michael introduced them both. Chukwujekwu used to procure drugs from Michael,” Yadav said.

“Michael had been dealing drugs since 2011. He sold drugs to Nigerian nationals to avoid leaking of his identity as well as location, as Nigerian drug peddlers rarely give up the identity of their actual source,” he added.

Michael’s source of the contraband was Max residing somewhere in east Africa.

“Max used to send a Nigerian national to the house of Michael for drug delivery every few days and collection of the money,” said the official.

