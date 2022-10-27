INDIASOUTH ASIA

Three Bangladeshi intruders nabbed by BSF in Bengal’s Murshidabad

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that it had apprehended three Bangladeshis, who had crossed over into India illegally, in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on late Wednesday night.

The three arrested have been identified as Kutubuddin Sheikh, Miraj Sheikh and Jasim Sheikh, all three residents of Shibganj area in Bangladesh’s Chapai Nawabganj district.

Later, the BSF handed the three persons to the local police, who have presented them before a local court. BSF sources said that their men are trying to track the exact route through which these three Bangladeshi citizens crossed the border illegally as well as their intentions behind their illegal crossover.

On Wednesday night, personnel of BSF’s 115th Battalion saw some persons, including the three, arrested moving suspiciously in a village extremely close to the international border. The BSF personnel challenged them and the three could not furnish any documents related to their Indian citizenship. Thereafter, the three were arrested and after interrogation, accepted that they were Bangladeshi residents and illegally crossed the borders.

This is the second major arrest of Bangladeshi residents illegally crossing the borders and entering India in Murshidabad district. In August this year, the personnel of the same 115th battalion arrested four Bangladeshi residents from Samserganj area in Murshidabad district after they illegally crossed the borders. The four arrested persons were identified as Naim Sheikh, Rabiul Ali, Rahman Sheikh and Sohel Sheikh, all residents of the same Chapai Nawabganj district.

