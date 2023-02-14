Three Bangladeshi nationals carrying a large amount of foreign currency have been detained at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Tuesday when they were trying to board a Dhaka-bound flight.

The first one to be detained was Shafiqul Island after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel recovered $30,000 from his check-in luggage. On questioning, the CISF personnel came to know of two other men travelling to Bangladesh carrying large amount of foreign currency.

First the CISF personnel detained Mollah Mohammed Nasiruddin and recovered 19,000 Canadian dollars from a pocket of the jacket he was wearing. Next, they detained Mohammed Feroze Alam, from whom $35,000 was recovered.

The CISF personnel handed the trio over to the officials of the Customs department deputed at the airport. Customs officials are questioning the three about the source of this huge amoun of foreign currency and the purpose for which they were carrying them to Bangladesh.

