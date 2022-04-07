INDIA

Three Bhumihar candidates of RJD win MLC elections

While RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav did the politics of MY equation (Muslim-Yadav equation) and ruled the state for 15 years, his son Tejashwi is looking for new equations with the participation of upper caste people in Bihar.

One such reflection comes from Bihar when 3 RJD candidates belonging to Bhumihar (upper caste) won the MLC elections on Thursday.

Kartik Kumar alias Kartik Master, the RJD candidate of Patna won the election defeating JD-U candidate Valmiki Singh with an impressive margin on Thursday.

Kartik is said to be very close to Bahubali MLA Anant Singh of Mokama. He is currently lodged in Patna’s Beur jail under the Arms Act. Karti belongs to the Bhumihar caste.

Patna is known as a stronghold of the BJP with two MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Kripal Yadav winning from Patna Sahib and Patliputra constituencies respectively in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Besides, a number of MLAs and ministers of the NDA government in Bihar belong to Patna.

In West Champaran, RJD candidate Saurabh Chaudhary won the MLC election defeating the BJP candidate. West Champaran is known as a BJP stronghold, being the home district of party state president Sanjay Jaiswal and deputy chief minister Renu Devi. They are expected to give an explanation to the BJP central leadership about the the party’s poor performance in their home district.

The West Champaran MLC seat was occupied by the BJP for 18 years. Saurabh Chaudhary belongs to the Bhumihar caste, and managed to win it.

Ajay Kumar Singh, another RJD candidate from Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai MLC constituency, defeated JD-U candidate Sanjay Prasad. Singh belongs to the Bhumihar community.

Besides the RJD, candidates belonging to the Bhumihar caste also won in other places as well. Rajiv Singh of the Congress party won the election from the Begusarai seat. Begusarai is considered a bastion of the BJP and its firebrand leader Giriraj Singh was elected as MP in 2019 defeating Kanhaiya Kumar of the left parties. Now, Kanhaiya Kumar is a Congress leader.

Sachidanand Rai, an independent Bhumihar candidate also won the election from Saran. He was earlier a BJP leader but as the party did not give him a ticket, he contested independently from Saran.

