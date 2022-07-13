Bodies of three unidentified persons were found in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Wednesday, police said.

The decomposed bodies of two men and a woman were found near Guvvalacheruvu Ghat Road on the outskirts of Kadapa.

According to police, the bodies were decomposed beyond recognition. The investigators gathered some clues and were working on them to find out of the deceased were murdered or they committed suicide.

Suspecting that there could be more bodies nearby, police personnel searched the entire area but did not find more.

Police suspect that the three persons died a week ago. The bodies bore injuries on the heads, which indicate that they were murdered. It is believed that their bodies were dumped there after killing them at some other place.

A police officer said they were probing the case from all angles.

