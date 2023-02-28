INDIA

Three bogies of Mumbai local train derail, no casualties

Three bogies of a Mumbai suburban local train derailed on the Central Railway’s (CR) Uran Line on Tuesday, stopping the operations on the corridor temporarily, CR officials said, adding that there are no casualties in the incident.

According to the CR chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar, the derailment of the train going from Belapur to Kharkopar took place at 8.46 a.m., but no commuters suffered any injury.

Relief trains were rushed to the site to carry out the repair-restoration works till when the Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul operations were halted.

However, the local trains on the Harbour Line are running normally, Sutar added.

As per CR officials, the incident occurred just a few metres before the Kharkopar station and the derailed bogies have reportedly uprooted a section of the railway tracks which would need to be replaced.

