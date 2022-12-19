INDIA

Three booked for attempting forceful religious conversion in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have booked three young missionaries, including two girls, for allegedly attempting to forcefully convert Hindus into Christianty in this district of the state, police said on Monday.

According to police, one Ravi, a resident of Maraluru Dinne in the limits of Jayanagar police station in Tumakuru city, had lodged a police complaint regarding it.

On Sunday evening, the missionaries who were carrying out conversion activities in the Maralur Dinne area, came to Ravi’s residence and started belittling Hindu Gods.

As per the complainant, the accused said that he can get God’s blessings only if he turns into a Christian. They also assured him of off protection if he gets converted with his family.

They further told him that celebration of Hindu festivals like Ganesh festival is a blind belief and that there is only one God. There are no 36 crore Gods as is believed in Hinduism, he alleged.

On learning about the incident, Bajrang Dal activists rushed to the complainant’s residence and confronted the accused.

The police were informed who questioned the missionaries.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

20221219-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani Green Energy announces H1 FY23 results

    Akhilesh slams BJP for claiming credit for Kushinagar airport

    Gehlot govt to issue cards for non-resident Rajasthanis

    Amitabh Bachchan brought maturity to films (Book Excerpt)