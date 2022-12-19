Karnataka police have booked three young missionaries, including two girls, for allegedly attempting to forcefully convert Hindus into Christianty in this district of the state, police said on Monday.

According to police, one Ravi, a resident of Maraluru Dinne in the limits of Jayanagar police station in Tumakuru city, had lodged a police complaint regarding it.

On Sunday evening, the missionaries who were carrying out conversion activities in the Maralur Dinne area, came to Ravi’s residence and started belittling Hindu Gods.

As per the complainant, the accused said that he can get God’s blessings only if he turns into a Christian. They also assured him of off protection if he gets converted with his family.

They further told him that celebration of Hindu festivals like Ganesh festival is a blind belief and that there is only one God. There are no 36 crore Gods as is believed in Hinduism, he alleged.

On learning about the incident, Bajrang Dal activists rushed to the complainant’s residence and confronted the accused.

The police were informed who questioned the missionaries.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

