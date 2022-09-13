Three boys were injured as an unexploded shell went off at an encounter site in J&K’s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said the boys were fiddling with an unexploded shell in Shirmal village of Shopian when it exploded.

The boys who were shifted to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors said their condition is stable, a source said.

A militant was killed and a soldier injured at this site in an encounter between militants and security forces on Monday.

