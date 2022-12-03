INDIA

Three burnt alive in truck pile-up in UP’s Unnao

Three persons, including two trucks drivers and a cleaner, were burnt alive in a pile-up of heavy trucks on Kanpur-Lucknow highway near Ajgain in Unnao district on Saturday.

According to police reports, two dumpers laden with stone pebbles and red sand met an accident near Jagdishpur village. Another truck carrying wood rammed into the one with red sand from behind.

Following collision of the vehicles, fire broke out in all three simultaneously. The fire was so severe that the driver of the wood-laden truck and the driver and cleaner of a dumper, both brothers from Jalaun, were burnt alive.

Circle officer Hasanganj Deepak Kumar said the accident apparently happened when driver of a dumper applied brakes and two others coming from behind rammed into his vehicle. The fire broke out due to the wood. The police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

The victims were identified as Balbir Kushwaha and Satish Kushwaha of Jalaun and Pappu Singh Pooran of Fazalganj, Kanpur.

Their identities were established through their Aadhar cards linked to the registration of vehicles.

After this accident, there was a miles long tailback on the highway. The traffic was restored after five hours.

