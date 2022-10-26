INDIA

Three caught red-handed while trying to ‘buy’ TRS MLAs in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

The police in Hyderabad on Wednesday claimed to have caught three persons red-handed while they were trying to ‘buy’ four MLAs belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The three persons were detained during a raid at a farm house in Aziz Nagar on the outskirts of the city while offering money to four TRS MLAs.

The Cyberabad police conducted the raids following a tip-off by the legislators. One of those detained is from Delhi, while the other two are from Tirupati and Hyderabad.

The police have reportedly seized Rs 15 crore so far. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said the deal could be to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

TRS MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy had alerted the police that attempts were being made to lure them to switch loyalties.

Ravindra said the MLAs alleged that some BJP leaders were trying to lure them to defect from the TRS by offering prominent posts, contracts and huge amount of cash.

The TRS has alleged that the BJP is trying to lure its MLAs to defect, adding that those detained by the police are close to BJP leaders.

20221026-223206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India wish for global peace: Meenakshi Lekhi on Afghan crisis

    Modi declares trinity of environmental efforts for improving global commons

    ISRO gearing up for GISAT-1 launch on Thursday

    Mamata blames Centre for floods in West Midnapore