In the ChatGPT era, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the government will open three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) at top educational institutions.

Presenting the Union Budget for FY24, the minister said that the aim is to fully realise the mission of ‘Make AI in India’.

“For realising the vision of ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI Work for India’, three Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions,” she informed.

The government has already embarked on this AI revolution with MeitY, NASSCOM, and DRDO having created the roadmap for AI in the country.

The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) has already been established for AI-related research and development.

The use cases of AI currently include biometric identification, facial recognition, criminal investigation, crowd and traffic management, agriculture, healthcare, education and more.

A task force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) was constituted on August 24, 2017.

In the 2018 Union Budget, the government had said it will establish CoEs for research, training and skilling in Robotics, AI, digital manufacturing, Big Data Analytics, quantum communication and IoT.

