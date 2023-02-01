BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Three centres of excellences on AI soon at top educational institutions: FM

NewsWire
0
0

In the ChatGPT era, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the government will open three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) at top educational institutions.

Presenting the Union Budget for FY24, the minister said that the aim is to fully realise the mission of ‘Make AI in India’.

“For realising the vision of ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI Work for India’, three Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions,” she informed.

The government has already embarked on this AI revolution with MeitY, NASSCOM, and DRDO having created the roadmap for AI in the country.

The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) has already been established for AI-related research and development.

The use cases of AI currently include biometric identification, facial recognition, criminal investigation, crowd and traffic management, agriculture, healthcare, education and more.

A task force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) was constituted on August 24, 2017.

In the 2018 Union Budget, the government had said it will establish CoEs for research, training and skilling in Robotics, AI, digital manufacturing, Big Data Analytics, quantum communication and IoT.

20230201-120604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spices Board launches first online portal for exports

    Dedicated fund for systematic weather, climate observations from smaller nations

    110 lakh metric ton paddy procured, says Punjab CM

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for inspiring action towards better mental...