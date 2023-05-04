Three people were arrested on the charges of snatching passengers’ chains in the Patna junction area, an official of Kotwali Police sation said.

The accused, identified as Raju Kumar, Narendra Kumar and Santosh Kumar, were arrested on Wednesday evening.

Patna police recovered a locket and three blades from their possession.

The accused used to commit crime when passengers rushed towards railway station to catch trains.

“We have taken action following an FIR lodged by a victim named Sobha Kumari, a resident of Rajiv Nagar. She went to Patna railway station to catch the train and became a victim of the ‘Locket Katwa’ gang. Accordingly, we have deployed cops in civil dress at the place where they were frequently committing crime and arrested them,” the official added.

20230504-113807