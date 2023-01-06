INDIA

Three charged with murder in Odisha arrested from Surat

Three people have been arrested from Surat on the charges of murdering a man in Odisha, police said on Friday.

The arrested, identified as Bikash Bisoi, Rohit Bisoi and Jaguna alias Jagannath Swai have been handed over to Ganjam Police in Odisha by Surat Special Operations Group.

Acting on a specific information that the accused were roaming in the railway station area, the Surat police arrested them.

During primary questioning, they said on December 14, 2022, they had attacked Amar Raut (23) and his friend Siba Pradhan, in which Amar died and Siba suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised, Police Inspector A P Chaudhary said.

The complaint was lodged in this regard at Gangapur police station by Amar’s father Daktar Raut in which he claimed that the accused had attacked his son with a sharp-edged weapon.

The accused had attacked Amar and Siba due to “political rivalry”, the police said.

