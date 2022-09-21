INDIA

Three charred to death in Andhra Pradesh

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons, including a father-son duo, were charred to death in a fire accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The fire broke out in a factory manufacturing paper plates in Chittoor town around 2 a.m. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The deceased were identified as factory owner Bhaskar (65), his son Dilli Babu (35) and oned Balaji (25).

Dilli Babu was a software engineer and was helping father in the unit. His death on his birthday along with his father plunged the family into a gloom.

Police suspect that a short circuit led to the incident. A case has been registered and further investigations are on, a police officer said.

20220921-095403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Worried China dials Pak PM after Karachi is rocked by another...

    2 PFI members held, blast averted in Lucknow

    Kerala HC asks actor Dileep, his aides to handover 6 mobiles...

    4 killed, 2 injured as truck collides with Innova in Gurugram