INDIA

Three children drown in a pond in Delhi

In a tragic incident, three children drowned in a pond in Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday following which a police team led by the SHO of Shastri Park police station, who were already in the area for a murder investigation, reached the spot.

“It was found that while taking bath, the three children aged about 12-13 drowned in the pond. The police along with some local residents fished out the three children out of the pond and rushed them to the JPC Hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” a police officer said.

“The bodies have been shifted to the GTB Hospital for post-mortem. All the three children are residents of Bhagwanpur Kheda village in Shahdara,” the officer said.

20230419-175201

