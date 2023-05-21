INDIA

Three children drown in a river in Tripura, one critically ill

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, three children – two boys and a girl – drowned in a river and another boy was critically ill in Tripura’s Khowai district on Sunday, officials said.

A police spokesman said that while taking bath, the three children aged about 6 to 12 drowned in the Khowai river. Six-year-old Ayan Das was rescued by his grandfather, who was accompanied by all the four children.

The Tripura Fire and Emergency Services personnel along with some local residents fished out the bodies of three children from the river and sent them to a government hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the spokesman said.

All the three children are residents of West Tripura district and they went to their uncle’s house at Paharmura for a social function. The deceased children are Saptadip Nama (6), Babli Roy (11), and Moutasi Das (12).

20230521-151204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP’s Gujarat candidate kidnapped by BJP: Sisodia

    A weak ‘high command’ playing spoilsport in Congress in Kerala?

    DVAC conducts fresh searches at 14 places related to TN ex-Minister

    Chandigarh Children’s Literature Festival on Feb 4-5