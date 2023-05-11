INDIA

Three children killed as car runs over them in Agra

NewsWire
0
0

Three children died and three others injured when a car ran over them in the Dauki area of Agra on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Baas Mahapat village where some children were waiting for their school bus.

“The children were standing alongside the road when the car coming from the side of Fatehabad road mowed down six of them,” said police sources.

Some children, who ran to safety, informed the villagers about the incident.

Agitated villagers blocked the road.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Fatehabad, Saurabh Singh said three children were killed in the incident. “Three children, who sustained injuries, have been admitted to the hospital. Efforts are being made to lift the blockade,” he added.

20230511-134606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi to launch new projects in Kochi on Sunday

    Differences emerge in TN Cong after MLA’s supporters assault party leaders,...

    Two groups clashed in Hauz Qazi on Eid, police calls it...

    Withdraw remarks on allopathy, Harsh Vardhan tells Ramdev