Three children killed in mass shooting at Tennessee school (Ld)

At least three students were killed and several others injured in a gun attack at a school in US’ Tennessee state on Monday before the perpetrator was shot dead by the police, reports said.

The attack was reported from the Covenant School in Nashville, a private Christian school for students in pre-school to sixth grade, when the students are roughly 11 or 12 years old, the BBC reported.

Local media, citing sources at the local Vanderbilt University Medical Center, reported that three children were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

The Nashville Fire Department, in a tweet, had said that there are “multiple patients” from an incident at a local school, and the area remains “an active scene”.

Nashville police said they had “engaged” the shooter, who is now dead.

According to its website, the school has approximately 200 students.

