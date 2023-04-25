INDIA

Three choppers seen flying in Tirumala temple’s vicinity

Three helicopters were Tuesday seen flying over the vicinity of Tirumala temple, which is a no-flying zone.

The choppers were spotted hovering over Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Building, Parakamani Bhavan and Balajinagar around the famous hill shrine. The incident led to commotion among devotees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the temple, took note of the incident. TTD officials were trying to gather details.

Three helicopters belonging to the Indian Air Force reportedly flew in the area while heading to Chennai from Kadapa. Details of the incident are awaited.

In January, TTD authorities had ordered a probe into the alleged drone visuals of the temple making rounds on social media platforms.

As per Agama Shastra rules, flying of aircrafts or drones over the hill shrine is prohibited.

The video in question was said to have been uploaded by a man from Hyderabad in November last year on his Instagram account. However, it went viral in January, forcing the TTD authorities to take note of the same and react.

