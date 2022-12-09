INDIA

Three controversial issues of UCC, waqf & places of worship Act in pvt members bill

NewsWire
0
0

Three controversial issues will be introduced as private members bill in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Places of Worship Special Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, and Bill to repeal the Waqf Act, 1995 are scheduled to be tabled.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena will introduce a Bill to provide for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Harnath Singh Yadav will introduce a Bill to repeal the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and Bill to repeal the Waqf Act, 1995.

Reports of standing Committee on consumer Affairs and report of joint Committee on office of profit will also be presented in the house.

20221209-103201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Five Ugandan women arrested in Hyderabad for prostitution

    Congress worker arrested for attack on CPI-M headquarters in Kerala

    Pinarayi Vijayan govt works only for its cadre: Guv Arif Mohammed...

    1 lipstick, 5 uses!