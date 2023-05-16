INDIA

Three cops assaulted by slum dwellers in Delhi, three arrested

Three Delhi Police Sub-Inspectors were thrashed and a PCR van was damaged by a group of slum dwellers in Delhi’s Shastri Park area, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that they have arrested three accused identified as Abdul Khalid (74), Md. Haseen (28) and Phool Babu (25).

According to police, on Monday around 09:48 p.m., information was received that some slum dwellers had assaulted PCR staff and damaged PCR van following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

“It was found that the PCR van had responded to a quarrel call near the petrol pump Kabristan. When the PCR van was leaving with some miscreants for the police station, the local residents surrounded the vehicle and damaged it. The PCR staff was also assaulted,” said a senior police official.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shastri Park police station and three accused persons involved in the incident have been arrested while efforts are being made to identify and arrest the remaining accused persons,” said the official.

The sub-inspectors — Pappu Lal Meena, Rajkumar and Robin — were discharged from hospital after treatment.

