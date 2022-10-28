INDIA

Three cops injured in villagers’ attack in Bihar’s Gaya

NewsWire
0
0

Three Bihar Police personnel, who were part of a raid team, were injured after villagers attacked them in the state’s Gaya district on Friday.

A joint team of Atri and SC/ST police stations went to Kujur village under Atri police station to arrest former Mukhiya Mukesh Singh, who, along with four of his associates, had allegedly physically assaulted MNREGA employee Devendra Kumar a few days ago. The victim had registered an FIR against Singh in SC-ST police station.

When the team, headed by SC/ST police station sub-inspector Vikram Ram, raided Singh’s house, his wife informed them that he was not present. Police officials, on the other hands, suspected that Singh was inside the house, and tried to break the lock of one of the rooms.

Singh’s wife informed him about the incident. Singh, at that time, was participating in a cultural programme held in the village. When he heard about the incident, he. along with a large number of villagers present in the programme, came back home 1and attacked the police team.

Three police personnel sustained injuries in the attack – and the condition of two is said to be critical. The villagers also snatched a rifle from the police team as well.

Atri SHO Diwakar Kumar said that senior officials of the district were informed about the incident.

“The process of identifying the accused is currently underway. Raids are on to nab Singh and other accused,” he said.

20221028-220603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NEP will be implemented systematically: K’taka minister

    Obese dog undergoes ‘weight-loss’ surgery in Pune

    PM to dedicate ethanol plant to nation in Panipat on Aug...

    Two quakes jolt NE