Three cops suspended after video of woman being beaten goes viral in UP’s Sitapur

Three policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), have been suspended and booked after a video of a woman allegedly being beaten inside Rampur Mathura police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur went viral on social media, police said.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP), Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, also ordered an inquiry by an Assistant Superintendent of Police rank officer.

According to the FIR, SHO Ram Awadh Chauhan, Head Constable Kamlesh Yadav and woman constable Rachna Chaudhary have been booked under the charges of sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on the complaint of Annapurna Devi.

On June 18, Nirankar Sharma and Omkar had gone to Rampur Mathura police station to file a complaint related to a family dispute.

When they did not return till evening, a group of women, led by Annapurna, reached the police station and asked the cops the reason for keeping them in custody.

“SHO Ram Awadh Chauhan called a lady constable and head constable, who locked us in a room and thrashed us brutally with a leather leash,” said Annapurna, in her complaint to the police.

Later, the women were also booked by the police under section 151 of CrPC for breach of peace.

The aggrieved woman then complained about the matter to the District Magistrate and the SP.

SP Chandrabhan asked the Police Circle Officer Mahmudabad Ravi Shankar Prasad to conduct a probe.

