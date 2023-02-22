A sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended for allegedly assaulting the brother of Etah MP Rajveer Singh’s private secretary.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Veer Bahadur Singh, he had taken a lift in a cantor passing nearby his residence in Andarey village, under the Naujheel police station to reach the city on February 17.

The police stopped the cantor near the Mant toll plaza on Yamuna expressway and had an altercation with the driver and started beating him.

When Singh tried to intervene, three policemen and an unknown person attacked him with a stick and butt of the gun. Later he was made to sit at the police station for the entire night. Police booked him for breach of peace.

“Following primary investigation on the basis of the complaint received, three policemen, including Mant police outpost in-charge SI Rajat Dubey, constable Shivam and Kuldeep have been suspended. An FIR will be registered into the – entire matter,” DSP Ravikant Parasar said.

Etah MP’s private secretary Man Singh Fuazadar said, “Cops brutally beat my brother, even took Rs 1,280 from him. He has sustained injuries on his legs, back, and face. Later when the MP apprised the SP of the entire matter, he was released from the police station. On the basis of the medical examination, my brother had filed a formal complaint.”

Rajveer Singh is the son of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. His son Sandeep Singh is the cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh and also the minister in-charge of Mathura.

20230222-090203