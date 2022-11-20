INDIA

Three-day coordination class of RSS concludes in Jaipur

The three-day ‘Samanvay Varg’ or coordination class of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded at Keshav Vidyapeeth here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar said, “We have to build a society free from defects and full of virtues.”

“Social change does not come from desire, but from conduct. That’s why the behaviour and nature of the society has change. We have to work in this direction,” he said.

Nomadic work, border awareness and tribal work were discussed in detail during the three-day event.

Kumar also said that environmental protection is the need of the hour.

“The concept of ‘one well, one temple and one cremation ground’ for the Hindu community would have to be put into practice in order to end untouchability prevailing in the society. We are born to connect with the society. For this we have to work continuously,” he added.

On Saturday, he had said, “We have to bring social change on the basis of five points: Indigenousness, harmony, environment, family and civic discipline. Our conduct in harmony and environmental protection should be our way of life.”

On Friday, the coordination class was inaugurated by Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Bhaudhik Pramukh Swant Ranjan. and Area Sanghchalak of Rajasthan region Ramesh Agarwal.

About 350 workers from 35 diverse organisations participated in the three-day event.

