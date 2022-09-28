INDIA

Three-day old baby goes missing from home in UP village

A three-day-old baby girl, sleeping next to her mother, went missing from her house in the Jalalabad area of Shahjahanpur.

An FIR has been lodged under the section of abduction, said police.

The baby was sleeping with her mother on the veranda. The baby’s mother, Shanti Devi, went to use the bathroom at around 4 a.m. and when she returned after 15 minutes, the baby was missing, police said.

She immediately raised an alarm, alerted her husband and informed the cops.

Meanwhile, police negated any possibility of animal attack.

SHO Jalalabad Praveen Solanki said, “This matter is under investigation and we will soon find the baby.

Further details were awaited

