For the first time in Delhi, theatregoers will witness three plays written, directed, acted and performed by a woman playwright — Rama Pandey in a festival.

Organised by Rama Theatre Natya Vidya Sanstha (RATNAV), the festival will be held from September 1 to 3 at Shri Ram Centre in Mandi House and include plays like ‘Ramgarh Ki Katha’, ‘Roop Vidroop’ and ‘Lallan Miss’.

While ‘Ramgarh Ki Katha’ is the story of a city in Rajasthan, which was settled and ruled by merchants where their word was the law and power at par with the king, ‘Roop Vidroop’ touches on the subject of acid attack.

‘Lallan Miss’ is based on the real-life story of a eunuch who breaks the walls of social prejudice and builds a school for slum children so that they can have a better future.

