Three-day Udaan Utsav to kick off in Delhi

New Delhi, March 3 (IANSlife) After a series of successful editions of the cultural fests, a talent platform in the national capital, Udaan, will hold its fifth youth festival here from March 4-6.

Scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the festival will see a showcase of creative talents of over 3,000 college students through competitions across verticals.

The three day event will have four major themes such as ‘Digital World – Old vs New’, ‘Jai Jawan – Jai Kisan’, ‘Celebration of Womanhood’ and ‘Inspirational Unsung Heroes’, the organisers said.

