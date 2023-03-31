INDIA

NCP’s Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, was annoyed on Friday over a query as to when will the Pune Lok Sabha bypoll take place to fill the seat vacated after the demise of sitting BJP MP, Girish Bapat (72), who passed away after a long illness on March 29.

To a query on Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s claim that the party would contest the seat, Pawar almost erupted, saying: “It’s been hardly three days since Bapat passed away, and all you are thinking about is the bypoll… Are there any human sentiments left?”

“What is the rush for holding the by-election? Is there no humanity left now? Maharashtra has some traditions… People will question whether they (politicians) have a heart and soul,” Pawar said.

Pune MP and senior BJP leader Bapat passed away on March 29, following a prolonged illness, plunging the state party into grief.

Barely a day after Bapat’s funeral, speculation has started in the political circles whether the Election Commission of India (ECI) would conduct a bypoll to fill up his seat, and which parties would be the contenders.

This would be barely a year before the scheduled Lok Sabha elections of 2024, and some people are even guessing whether the by-election could be timed with the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled on May 10.

