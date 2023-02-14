In a tragic incident, a couple died in a road accident just three days after their marriage.

G. Venu (26) and Subhadra (23) died in the accident that occurred Monday night.

The two-wheeler on which the couple was heading to Odisha was knocked down by a tractor on the Andhra-Odisha border. The newly-wed couple was on their way to the house of Pravalika’s parents, for the first time after the wedding.

Venu, working in a garment shop in Itchapuram town of Srikakulam district, and Subhadra, a resident of Berhampur in Odisha, entered the wedlock on February 10 at a ceremony held at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam district. They hosted a reception for relatives and friends at Itchapuram on February 12.

The next day, Venu and Subhadra started for Berhampur on a motor bike. The bride was happy while leaving for her first visit to parents’ house after the wedding.

However, the fate proved to be cruel for the cheerful couple. When the couple had almost reached Berhampur, a tractor hit their vehicle. While Subhadra died on the spot, a critically injured Venu succumbed after he was shifted to a hospital at Berhampur.

The families of both the bride and the bridegroom plunged into a gloom. Subhadra’s parents and other family members waiting for her, were shocked to learn about the couple’s death. Venu’s mother and sister at his house in Itchapuram were inconsolable.

