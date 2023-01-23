INDIALIFESTYLE

Three dead as crane collapses during temple festival in TN

NewsWire
0
1

Three people were killed and many injured when a crane collapsed during a temple festival in the Kilveedi village in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district.

The incident occurred on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Muthukumar (31), Jyothibabu (19) and S. Bhoopalan (41). Eight persons were atop the crane that carried the idol of the deity in a procession across the town during the festival of Draupathi Amman at Kilveedi village.

During the procession, the crane collapsed and all eight fell to the ground and were severely injured. Around 1,500 people were present on the road and on the premises of the temple when the accident occurred.

Police said that after the crane collapsed, the injured were taken immediately to the Arkonnam Government Taluk Hospital. Doctors at the hospital said that of them three were brought dead. The injuries sustained by five others are critical, and police said that the doctors were tight-lipped on the injured people.

Nemili police told IANS that an investigation has commenced and further inquiries on the reason for the mishap were being probed.

20230123-104003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    As Bengal’s debt snowballs, question mark over Mamata’s pet welfare schemes

    B Praak, wife Meera’s newborn dies at time of birth

    Amid Azaan row, K’taka Police issue circular to take action against...

    Telangana man, mother commit suicide