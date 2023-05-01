INDIA

Three detained in Chennai after labourer killed in drunken brawl

Three people were detained in Chennai after a labourer was killed in a drunken brawl, police said.

The police have however, not revealed the names of the suspects.

The victim, identified as Gnanavel (37), was killed near the Taramani Railway station premises on Sunday night.

According to the police, the incident took place when Gnanavel was drinking liquor near the station and the three suspects were also consuming alcohol nearby got into an argument.

The gang assaulted Gnanavel with a log and hit him on the head repeatedly.

Local passersby informed the police that a man was lying in a pool of blood. The police took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said that investigations are on about the three men and their antecedents.

