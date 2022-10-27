INDIA

Three die after consuming tea in UP village

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons, including two children, died on Thursday, after consuming tea in their house.

The incident took place in Nagla Kanhai village in the Aucha area here.

Ravindra Singh had come to visit his son Shivnandan and other family members to celebrate the festival of ‘Bhai Dooj’.

His daughter-in-law prepared tea for all relatives.

Soon after drinking the tea, Ravindra Singh fell unconscious. Minutes later, his two grandchildren, aged six and five years, also fell unconscious.

They were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead. One more person fell ill after consuming the tea and has been admitted to the hospital.

Family sources said that the daughter-in-law accidentally put pesticide in the tea, instead of sugar, which led to the tragedy.

The police have reached the spot and initiated investigations.

20221027-123401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thousands of crores spent on media to shape me wrong: Rahul...

    Cong irked on absence of Speaker, V-P, ministers on Nehru’s birth...

    Adani Power shares at 10% upper circuit, doubles in 2022

    I-League: Mohammedan SC look for a win against upbeat TRAU FC