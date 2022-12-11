INDIA

Three die as vehicle hits motorbike in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons were killed when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday.

All three were on a motorbike when the accident took place in Padarwa village

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Kushwaha, Sanjay and Bablu Kushwaha. They worked as masons and were going to work when the accident took place.

According to local people, the impact of the collision was so strong that the bike was torn into pieces and all three died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The police was scanning the CCTV footage of nearby areas including a petrol pump and a bank, to identify the vehicle that fled after hitting the motorbike.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to extend all help to the kin of the deceased.

20221211-141203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1,820 kg ganja seized from Maharashtra-bound truck near Hyderabad

    Sunny Kaushal, Yami to be seen in heist-gone-wrong movie by ‘Mimi’...

    Controversy in Salem over bifurcation with claims for Attur, Mettur and...

    Inflation to remain elevated with a return to sub-6% not likely...