INDIA

Three die, five injured in firecracker explosion in TN

NewsWire
0
0

Three people including an elderly woman died on Saturday after firecrackers stored in their house in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district exploded. Five others were seriously injured in the explosion.

The injured were admitted at the Namakkal Government Medical College and the condition of three persons is said to be critical.

Namakkal district police are investigating the cause of the explosion that took place in early hours of the day. It may be noted that the Namakkal, Sivakasi, and Virudhunagar areas of the state produce almost 75 per cent of the firecrackers manufactured in the country.

The firecrackers, according to the police, were stored in the house for the New Year celebrations and caught fire accidentally leading to explosions and thereby killing three people including an elderly woman.

20221231-101602

