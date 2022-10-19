Former Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao scored a 92nd minute penalty against his former club to give Rayo Vallecano a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Tuesday.

The veteran striker made no mistake from the spot after VAR had ruled against Atletico defender Jose Gimenez for handball. Atletico had looked to be on track for a 1-0 win after Alvaro Morata swept home Antoine Griezmann’s cross in the 20th minute.

Griezmann had a goal ruled out for offside, but Rayo were good value for their point after another display of attacking football, reports Xinhua. There was late drama in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw at home to Valencia after Jose Luis Gaya saw his 95th-minute penalty saved by Sevilla keeper Bono, following a confusing moment which saw Sevilla’s Kike Salas sent off.

Edinson Cavani’s third goal in two games put Valencia ahead in the sixth minute, and Los Che looked as if there were going to hold on for a win before Erik Lamela levelled from close range in the 86th minute after Salas flicked on a corner.

Elsewhere, Getafe twice came back from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Athletic Bilbao.

