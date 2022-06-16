INDIA

Three drown in river in MP

Three people drowned in a river in New Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, police said on Thursday.

A girl student fell into the river while taking a selfie, while two others (a student and teacher) jumped into river to rescue her but all the three got washed away on Wednesday afternoon.

The body of the girl was fished out on Wednesday evening, while the bodies of the other two were recovered on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Khushboo Singh, Rakesh Arya and Ram Sahu.

Later, one of the students, identified as Abhishek Choudhary, told police that they had come to Jabalpur with their teacher Rakesh Arya (one of the deceased) for getting admission in a paramedical course.

After reaching Jabalpur, the group decided to visit Bhedaghat, at the bank of river Narmada, which is also a popular picnic spot.

“Rakesh Arya and Rakesh Sahu jumped into the river after Khushboo fell into the water body while taking a selfie,” Abhishek said, adding that her body was fished out with help of local fishermen.

